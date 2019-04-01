Padres' Gabriel Arias: Moves on to High-A
Arias will begin the 2019 season at High-A Lake Elsinore, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Arias will advance another rung on the minor-league ladder after playing exclusively at Low-A Fort Wayne in 2018. While Arias' .654 OPS and 29.6 percent strikeout rate over 504 plate appearances wasn't anything to write home about, his numbers were far more impressive after considering that he was the youngest full-time player in the Midwest League.
