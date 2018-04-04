Padres' Gabriel Arias: Opens back with Fort Wayne
Arias will open the year with Low-A Fort Wayne as the third youngest player in the Midwest League, Bill Center of MLB.com reports.
The advanced shortstop played 16 games with the TinCaps last year, hitting .242 with a 16:2 K:BB, so he will predictably take another crack at the level. Arias doesn't have any impressive offensive production to point to stateside, but he hit .271/.310/.486 with five home runs and a stolen base in 107 at-bats in the Australian Baseball League this past winter. He has good size (6-foot-1, 185 pounds) and could grow into being a power-hitting shortstop.
