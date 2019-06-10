Arias went 3-for-4 with a pair of solo home runs for High-A Lake Elsinore on Sunday.

The 19-year-old checked in with the first multi-homer day of his professional career to bring his long ball total on the season up to seven through 193 at-bats for the Storm. Arias is known for his sharp defense more than his bat, but the seven homers represent a new career high, and he's also now working on a nine-game hitting streak that has boosted his slash line up to .269/.420/.420.

