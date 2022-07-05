Kim is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Mariners, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

After starting each of the past three games at shortstop and 17 straight games overall, Kim will get a much-needed breather for Tuesday's series finale. CJ Abrams will pick up the start at shortstop, but Kim appears set to handle regular duties at the position moving forward now that Manny Machado has taken back an everyday role at third base following a recent nine-game absence due to an ankle injury.