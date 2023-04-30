Kim went 0-for-4 with a walk and a run in a 16-11 win against the Giants on Saturday.

In the first ever MLB regular-season game played in Mexico City, both clubs put up plenty of offense. As such, it's disappointing for Kim's fantasy managers that he was the only Padre batter not to collect a hit in the affair, though the infielder did come through with a walk, a stolen base and a run in the eighth inning. Kim has been running a lot lately, swiping four bags over his past three games. He's reached base six times in 13 plate appearances over that span, collecting three singles and three walks.