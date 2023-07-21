Wolf could make his major-league debut for the Padres on Saturday in Detroit, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

The Padres currently don't have a starter listed for Saturday's contest and Wolf was spotted in their clubhouse Friday, which would seem to all but confirm he'll be the guy to take the ball. Wolf has posted a 3.39 ERA and 104:20 K:BB over 85 innings covering 17 starts with Double-A San Antonio this season. It's possible he could make additional starts, depending on Michael Wacha's (shoulder) availability.