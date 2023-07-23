The Padres optioned Wolf to Double-A San Antonio on Sunday.

Wolf bypassed the Triple-A level to make his MLB debut Saturday, earning the win in the Padres' 14-3 victory over the Tigers while allowing three earned runs on six hits and one walk over five innings. Due to an off day this upcoming Thursday, the Padres look content to get by with a four-man rotation for the upcoming week, so Wolf will be the odd man out and will head back to the minors. Wolf or Ryan Weathers could be called up the next time the Padres require a fifth starter Aug. 1, assuming Michael Wacha (shoulder) isn't ready to return from the 15-day injured list by then.