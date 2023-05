Wolf, 24, has a 4.09 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 36:4 K:BB over his last 22 innings (five starts) for Double-A San Antonio.

The 6-foot-7 southpaw has given up some hard contact, with five balls leaving the yard in those 22 innings, but he is also racking up the strikeouts. Wolf's funky delivery and long extension can cause timing issues for hitters, as was evident in recent dominant outings against Corpus Christi and Northwest Arkansas.