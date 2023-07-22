Wolf will be called up to make his major-league debut in a start Saturday at Detroit, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

It had already been reported that Wolf was being promoted, but now he's officially locked in as the Padres' starter Saturday against the Tigers. The 24-year-old left-hander has posted a strong 3.39 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 104:20 K:BB in 85 innings (17 starts) this season with Double-A San Antonio and is probably worth an immediate try in fantasy against a Detroit team that ranks 28th in team OPS at .667. Wolf was a fourth-round pick in the 2021 MLB Draft out of West Virginia University.