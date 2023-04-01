Cronenworth and the Padres agreed to a seven-year extension Friday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.
Cronenworth's contract won't start until 2024. Lin notes that the infielder has already passed his physical, and the deal is expected to be announced Saturday. The infielder struggled to a .239/.332/.390 slash, but did hit 17 homers and drive in 88 runs while making the All-Star team for the second time in his career. Cronenworth should remain an everyday player throughout his contract while seeing time at several defensive spots.