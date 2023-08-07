Cronenworth went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Sunday in a loss to the Dodgers.

The Dodgers jumped out to a big early lead, so Cronenworth's solo shot in the seventh inning didn't make much of an impact on the outcome. Nonetheless, the long ball snapped a 25-game homerless drought for the utility man and marked the fourth time in his past six games that he's knocked in a run. Despite the lack of power, Cronenworth has been swinging a hot bat of late, putting together a nine-game hitting streak during which he's slashing .432/.462/.649 with five extra-base hits, four RBI, nine runs and two stolen bases.