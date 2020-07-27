Cronenworth drove in a run on a double in his first big-league at-bat Sunday.
The 26-year-old entered the game as a pinch runner in the eighth inning and came around to score on a single by Greg Garcia. Cronenworth then got a chance to hit in the ninth, driving a clutch double to deep right field to bring home a run and narrow the Padres' deficit to one run. The stellar debut could weigh on the team's mind when deciding how (or if) to juggle the roster when Jorge Mateo (illness) is ready to play.
More News
-
Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Makes Opening Day roster•
-
Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Could fill open roster spot•
-
Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Not getting mound work•
-
Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Unlikely to make 30-man roster•
-
Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Claims spot on 60-man roster•
-
Padres' Jake Cronenworth: In contention for roster spot•