Cronenworth went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, an additional run and a walk Saturday in a loss to the Rangers.

Cronenworth logged the Padres' only extra-base with with a two-run blast in the second inning. He added a single in the fourth frame for his first multi-hit effort over his past 13 games. It's been a grind for Cronenworth of late, as he's batting just .184 (7-for-38) over his past 12 contests. He does have three home runs and eight RBI over that span, though.