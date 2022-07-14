Cronenworth went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double, two RBI, three runs scored and two walks in Wednesday's 10-6 loss to the Rockies.

Cronenworth entered this four-game series in Colorado with a 17-game homer drought. He's gone 5-for-11 with two long balls in his last three contests. The second baseman still hasn't hit safely in more than two straight games since his eight-game hitting streak ended June 21. For the season, he's up to nine homers, 47 RBI, 57 runs scored, 22 doubles, two triples and a stolen base while slashing .242/.338/.398 in 88 contests.