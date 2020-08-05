Cronenworth went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Dodgers.

Cronenworth's first homer of the year gave the Padres a 2-0 lead in the fourth inning. The 26-year-old has filled in admirably at first base while Eric Hosmer (illness) has been out. Cronenworth is batting .333 with three RBI and five runs scored in six games this season, but he'll likely return to a bench role when Hosmer is able to return.

More News