Cronenworth went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Monday's 6-5 win over the Rockies.

Cronenworth had four hits in his last nine games to begin July, so this was an encouraging showing. He hadn't homered since June 20, picking up only three extra-base hits (all doubles) prior to his long ball Monday. The infielder is up to eight homers, 45 RBI, 54 runs scored and a stolen base while slashing .241/.334/.389 through 86 contests this year. Despite his recent batting struggles, Cronenworth has maintained a place in the upper third of the Padres' order.