Cronenworth went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run and three walks against the Nationals in a 7-4 win Tuesday.

Cronenworth reached four base four times in the victory, the third time this season he's accomplished that feat. The 29-year-old gave San Diego some breathing room and capped the team's scoring with a two-run shot in the seventh inning. Despite the excellent effort Tuesday, Cronenworth has been slumping of late, slashing .143/.354/.306 with a 26.2 percent strikeout rate over his past 15 games.