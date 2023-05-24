Cronenworth went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run and three walks against the Nationals in a 7-4 win Tuesday.
Cronenworth reached four base four times in the victory, the third time this season he's accomplished that feat. The 29-year-old gave San Diego some breathing room and capped the team's scoring with a two-run shot in the seventh inning. Despite the excellent effort Tuesday, Cronenworth has been slumping of late, slashing .143/.354/.306 with a 26.2 percent strikeout rate over his past 15 games.
More News
-
Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Ends home run drought•
-
Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Three walks, one steal in loss•
-
Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Jumps to No. 2 spot in order•
-
Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Extends hit steak•
-
Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Homers twice with six RBI in rout•
-
Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Getting first day off Friday•