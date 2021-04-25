Cronenworth went 0-for-2 with a walk, a hit by pitch, a stolen base and a run in Saturday's loss to the Dodgers.

Cronenworth walked and crossed the plate on a wild pitch in the seventh inning, bringing the Padres within a run. He was then hit by a pitch in the eighth and got to second base on a double steal with Wil Myers, though both runners were left stranded. The second-year utility player has swiped two bags this season and is tied for the team lead with 12 runs scored.