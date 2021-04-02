Cronenworth went 2-for-2 with a triple, two walks and three runs scored in Thursday's 8-7 victory over Arizona.

The co-runner-up for the 2020 NL Rookie of the Year award picked up where he left off last season, reaching base in all four of his trips to the plate. He scored the Padres' first run of the campaign after singling in the second inning and capped his day by scoring the game-deciding run following a triple in the seventh. Though he's expected to share time at second base with Ha-seong Kim this season, Cronenworth's versatility should allow him to garner plenty of at-bats, and manager Jayce Tingler may be hard pressed to keep out of the lineup if he continues producing as he did Opening Day.