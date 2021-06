Cronenworth went 2-for-4 with a home run, double, two runs, three RBI and a walk in San Diego's 6-2 win against the Dodgers on Monday.

Cronenworth opened the scoring with his first inning RBI double, walked in the second, and smashed a two-run home run in the fifth to extend the Padres' lead to 6-1. After hitting six home runs in his first 49 games, Cronenworth now has three in his last six along with three doubles.