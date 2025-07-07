Adam earned a hold against the Rangers on Sunday, allowing one hit and striking out one batter in one scoreless inning.

Adam was summoned from the bullpen with San Diego nursing a two-run lead in the seventh inning and got the job done, working around a two-out single to record a scoreless frame. The right-hander was credited with his 20th hold of the season -- third-most in the majors behind Abner Uribe (25) and Bryan Abreu (22). Adam was named to his first All-Star Game on Sunday as a reward for a dominant campaign during which he's posted a 1.61 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 52:19 K:BB over 44.2 innings spanning 44 appearances.