The Padres optioned Brito to Triple-A El Paso on Monday.

Brito will move off the 26-man active roster Monday to make room for right-hander Adam Mazur, who will start Tuesday against the Nationals. Brito had served in long relief for the Padres this season, posting a 4.35 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 26:9 K:BB over 41.1 frames.