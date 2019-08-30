Padres' Joey Cantillo: Shut down for season
Cantillo has reached his innings limit for the season and will not pitch in the California League playoffs, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Cantillo pitched 111.2 innings between Low-A Fort Wayne and High-A Lake Elsinore this season, compiling a 10-4 record along with a 2.26 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 144:34 K:BB in 22 starts. His workload was a drastic increase from the 49 innings he pitched in the minors last year. In a procedural move, he was transferred to the Arizona League to create a spot on Lake Elsinore's roster.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...
-
Waivers: Dubon, Hilliard get the call
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Waivers: Jose Ramirez replacements
If you find yourself with an opening at third base all of a sudden, Scott White has you covered...