Padres' Joey Cantillo: Shut down for season

Cantillo has reached his innings limit for the season and will not pitch in the California League playoffs, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Cantillo pitched 111.2 innings between Low-A Fort Wayne and High-A Lake Elsinore this season, compiling a 10-4 record along with a 2.26 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 144:34 K:BB in 22 starts. His workload was a drastic increase from the 49 innings he pitched in the minors last year. In a procedural move, he was transferred to the Arizona League to create a spot on Lake Elsinore's roster.