Padres' Joey Lucchesi: Mixed results in debut
Lucchesi gave up three runs on seven hits while striking out one over 4.2 innings Friday against the Brewers. He did not factor into the decision.
The rookie got into early trouble in this one, giving up a pair of runs in the first inning on two hard-hit doubles. He settled down over the next few frames before needing the bullpen's help to escape a jam in the fifth. A surprise addition to the 25-man roster this spring, Lucchesi will get a chance to prove that he belongs in the majors after posting a 1.79 ERA over 60.1 innings with Double-A El Paso last season. The southpaw posted a 7.9 K/9 at his highest level in the minors, so he should be able to outproduce the one strikeout from Friday. Lucchesi has a pair of brutal matchups on tap, on the road against the Astros next Friday followed by the Rockies in Coors, so fantasy owners may want to take a wait-and-see approach after an indecisive first outing.
More News
-
Padres' Joey Lucchesi: Officially called up•
-
Padres' Joey Lucchesi: Joining Padres rotation Friday•
-
Padres' Joey Lucchesi: Joins big-league team, could start Friday•
-
Padres' Joey Lucchesi: To be considered as big-league option•
-
Padres' Joey Lucchesi: Sparkles at Double-A•
-
Padres' Joey Lucchesi: Pleasant surprise season for Padres prospect•
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...