Lucchesi gave up three runs on seven hits while striking out one over 4.2 innings Friday against the Brewers. He did not factor into the decision.

The rookie got into early trouble in this one, giving up a pair of runs in the first inning on two hard-hit doubles. He settled down over the next few frames before needing the bullpen's help to escape a jam in the fifth. A surprise addition to the 25-man roster this spring, Lucchesi will get a chance to prove that he belongs in the majors after posting a 1.79 ERA over 60.1 innings with Double-A El Paso last season. The southpaw posted a 7.9 K/9 at his highest level in the minors, so he should be able to outproduce the one strikeout from Friday. Lucchesi has a pair of brutal matchups on tap, on the road against the Astros next Friday followed by the Rockies in Coors, so fantasy owners may want to take a wait-and-see approach after an indecisive first outing.