Padres' Joshua Mears: Lands with Padres in second round

The Padres have selected Mears with the No. 48 overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.

A prep right fielder from Washington, Mears has massive raw power, but it is unclear if he is going to hit enough to get to all of that power in games. At 6-foot-3, 230 pounds, Mears will need to keep his weight in check to remain a viable right fielder.