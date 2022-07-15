Profar (concussion) was activated from the 7-day injured list and will start in left field and bat leadoff Friday versus the Diamondbacks, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Profar has been sideline since suffering the concussion July 7 against the Giants, and he'll rejoin the active roster after appearance in one rehab game with Single-A Lake Elsinore. The 29-year-old was scuffling at the plate prior to the concussion, as he posted a .171/.326/.257 slash line in his last 10 games before landing on the shelf.
