Profar went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and two total runs in a 6-4 victory against the Cubs on Thursday.

Profar produced the Padres' final run of the game, swatting a solo shot off David Robertson in the eighth inning. This was his 20th straight start hitting out of the leadoff spot, and he's reached base safely in all but three of those contests. Profar is batting .337 (28-for-83) with three home runs, seven doubles, 15 RBI, 22 runs and a 10:17 BB:K while batting atop the order this season.