Profar suffered an apparent head injury and was carted off the field Thursday against the Giants, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Profar was involved in a collision with teammate CJ Abrams, which resulted in him getting kneed in the head. Profar tried to walk off the field under his own power but collapsed. Though there is no official diagnosis, Profar will likely be in for an extended absence.
More News
-
Padres' Jurickson Profar: In midst of rough patch at plate•
-
Padres' Jurickson Profar: Perfect at plate Wednesday•
-
Padres' Jurickson Profar: Belts eighth homer Thursday•
-
Padres' Jurickson Profar: Scores three times in rout•
-
Padres' Jurickson Profar: Sitting Tuesday•
-
Padres' Jurickson Profar: Continues surge at plate•