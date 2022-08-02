Profar went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double in Monday's 4-1 win over the Rockies.

Profar took the second pitch he saw in his first at-bat and sent it into the right-field seats. He was also the only Padre with multiple hits in the contest, which marked his fifth two-hit game in his last seven. The 29-year-old is thriving atop the order with a .249/.349/.422 slash line, 12 homers -- four of which have come in the last seven games -- 45 RBI, 59 runs scored and five stolen bases through 417 plate appearances.