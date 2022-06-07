Profar went 3-for-4 with a double, a run and an RBI in Monday's loss to the Mets.

Profar knocked in the Padres' first run with a third-inning single, and he scored a run in the eighth after knocking a one-out hit. This was his fourth three-hit performance of the campaign, all of which have come over his past 17 games. Over that stretch, Profar is slashing .338/.380/.432 with a homer, four doubles, eight runs, 11 RBI and two stolen bases.