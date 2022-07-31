Profar went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run in a 7-4 loss to Minnesota on Saturday.
Profar went hitless in his first three at-bats before reaching on an infield single in the seventh inning and crushing a three-run home run in the ninth to halve San Diego's deficit. The 29-year-old has assembled a solid five-game stretch, going 6-for-18 with two long balls and four walks after batting .182 through his first 12 July games. Profar is slashing .243/.346/.400 with 10 home runs, 56 runs, 43 RBI and four stolen bases through 350 at-bats.
More News
-
Padres' Jurickson Profar: Swats homer Monday•
-
Padres' Jurickson Profar: Draws two walks in return•
-
Padres' Jurickson Profar: Back in action Friday•
-
Padres' Jurickson Profar: Could return Friday•
-
Padres' Jurickson Profar: Expected back this week•
-
Padres' Jurickson Profar: Placed on injured list•