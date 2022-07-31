Profar went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional run and a stolen base in a 3-2 victory over San Diego on Sunday.
Profar opened the game's scoring with a solo shot to right off Minnesota starter Dylan Bundy, singled and scored as part of a sixth inning rally to take the lead and stole second after reaching on an error in the seventh. The 29-year-old has now homered in consecutive games and three of his last six while the theft was his first since he swiped three bases in a six-game span during mid-May. Profar is batting .363 with three home runs across his last six games with more walks than strikeouts.
