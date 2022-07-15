Profar (concussion) will play in a rehab game Thursday and could be activated Friday, Bob Scanlan of Bally Sports San Diego reports.
Profar will play with Single-A Lake Elsinore and may only need one rehab appearance prior to being activated. If things go according to plan, Profar should hit atop the Padres' order and play left field to open the weekend series against Arizona.
