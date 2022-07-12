Profar (concussion) is doing baseball activities and could return to action this week, the Associated Press reports.

Profar was placed on the concussion injured list last Friday following a scary collision with teammate CJ Abrams the previous day. Profar is required to be out seven days, so he could be activated as soon as this Friday for the series opener versus Arizona. The veteran had gone 4-for-22 with two doubles over six games in July prior to the injury.