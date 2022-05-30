Profar went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run Sunday in a 4-2 win over Pittsburgh.
Profar hit leadoff for the third straight contest and made the most of the opportunity with a two-run shot to right field in the fifth inning for the game's first runs. The versatile veteran has been playing well for the past two weeks, slashing .308/.379/.423 with seven runs, six RBI, three steals and a 6:4 BB:K over his past 13 games. There hasn't been much power, however, as Sunday's long ball was his first since April 27.
