Profar went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double and two total RBI in Thursday's loss to St. Louis.

Profar got San Diego off to a promising start by leading off the bottom of the first inning with a home run, and he added an RBI double in the fifth. He accounted for two of the Padres' three extra-base hits in the contest and notched his first multi-hit performance in over two weeks. Profar is slashing a modest .209/.239/.418 with three homers, five doubles and 10 RBI over 17 games in September.