Profar went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, three walks and two total runs scored in Tuesday's 7-0 win over the Mets.

Profar opened the scoring just six pitches into Mets pitcher Taijuan Walker's start, and the Padres were able to hold the lead throughout the contest. Through seven games in June, Profar's 10-for-29 (.345) with a homer, six RBI and seven runs scored. Tuesday was the first time he's drawn a walk since May 28. The 29-year-old is up to a .248/.345/.417 slash line with seven homers, 29 RBI, 31 runs scored and four stolen bases in 238 plate appearances as the Padres' primary leadoff hitter.