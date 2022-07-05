Profar went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in Monday's 8-2 loss to the Mariners.

With eight home runs, four stolen bases, 50 runs and 38 RBI over 354 plate appearances this season while having taken over as the Padres' primary leadoff man, Profar has been a strong producer relative to his minimal cost in fantasy drafts. However, the 29-year-old has been trending down of late, as he's now slashing .172/.333/.276 over his last eight games in the wake of his 0-for-4 showing Monday. He'll remain atop the lineup for Tuesday's series finale while occupying left field, according to Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune.