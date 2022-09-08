Profar went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Diamondbacks.

Profar provided a quick response to Arizona taking a 2-0 lead in the second inning, tying the game with his blast in the bottom half of the frame. This was his second homer in six September games after he had just one long ball in all of August. The 29-year-old is up to a .244/.341/.404 slash line with 14 homers, 55 RBI, 73 runs scored and five stolen bases through 130 contests. He should continue to hit leadoff regularly versus right-handed pitchers, but he's lost that role to Ha-Seong Kim versus southpaws.