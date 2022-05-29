Profar will start in left field and bat leadoff in Sunday's game against the Pirates.
He'll serve as San Diego's leadoff man for the third contest in a row after getting on base at a .444 clip in the first two games of the series. Look for Profar to remain in the table-setting role so long as he continues to show a disciplined approach at the plate.
