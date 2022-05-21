Profar went 3-for-5 with a run, an RBI and a stolen base in an 8-7 win against the Giants on Friday.

Profar came up big twice in the late innings to help San Diego to a win. In the eighth, he reached on an infield single, stole second base and came around to score on a Wil Myers double to give the Padres a two-run lead. In the 10th, Profar singled home what turned out to be the game-deciding run. He has reached base safely in nine straight games and is slashing .324/.390/.459 with nine runs, two RBI, four walks and two thefts over that span.