Profar went 3-for-5 with an RBI in Monday's loss to St. Louis.
Profar produced the Padres' first run with a single in the third inning, and he went on to collect two more singles in the contest. This was his fifth multi-hit performance over his past 10 games. Over the hot stretch, he is slashing .357/.426/.476 with a home run, six RBI, two steals and a 5:5 BB:K.
More News
-
Padres' Jurickson Profar: Goes deep Sunday•
-
Padres' Jurickson Profar: Leading off in third straight•
-
Padres' Jurickson Profar: Collects two singles and two walks•
-
Padres' Jurickson Profar: Makes big impact Friday•
-
Padres' Jurickson Profar: Steals bag, scores thrice•
-
Padres' Jurickson Profar: Homers in win•