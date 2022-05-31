Profar went 3-for-5 with an RBI in Monday's loss to St. Louis.

Profar produced the Padres' first run with a single in the third inning, and he went on to collect two more singles in the contest. This was his fifth multi-hit performance over his past 10 games. Over the hot stretch, he is slashing .357/.426/.476 with a home run, six RBI, two steals and a 5:5 BB:K.

More News