Padres' Jurickson Profar: On bench Wednesday
Profar isn't starting Wednesday against the Giants.
Profar is getting a rare day off after he went 2-for-5 with two doubles, a run and two strikeouts Tuesday against San Francisco. Wil Myers is starting in left field and batting sixth.
