Profar went 4-for-4 with two runs and two RBI in a win over Arizona on Wednesday.

Though all four of Profar's hits were singles, his performance led to ample production. The veteran knocked in a pair of runs with his hit in the fifth inning and scored two runs of his own in the contest. Profar had been cold coming into Wednesday, going 3-for-22 over his previous six games. The four-hit effort lifted his season average back up to .255, and he has added eight home runs, 38 RBI, 46 runs and four stolen bases while taking over as San Diego's primary leadoff hitter.