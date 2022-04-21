Profar went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, two runs scored and a stolen base Wednesday against the Reds.

Profar provided an offensive spark for the Padres, first going yard in the fourth inning. He then reached base on a fielder's choice in the eighth frame, but he proceeded to swipe second base and come around to score. Profar hit only four home runs across 412 plate appearances in 2021, but he has already matched that mark in 49 plate appearances this season. That pace will almost certainly not continue, but a return to double-digit home runs for Profar for the first time since 2019 is certainly within reach.