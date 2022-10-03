site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: padres-jurickson-profar-rides-pine-monday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Padres' Jurickson Profar: Rides pine Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Profar isn't starting Monday against the Giants.
After going 7-for-22 over the past seven days, Profar will get a day off Monday. While he rests, Wil Myers will start in left field and bat sixth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read