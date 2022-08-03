Profar went 7-for-10 with two doubles, two RBI and three runs scored across both ends of Tuesday's doubleheader sweep of the Rockies.

Getting the start in left field and hitting leadoff in both contests, Profar did most of his damage in the matinee, going 5-for-6 to help fuel a 13-5 rout. The Padres' additions at the deadline could eventually squeeze the 29-year-old for playing time, but Profar may be too hot to take out of the lineup right now -- he's reeled off five straight multi-hit performances, and over his last 14 games he's slashing .375/.426/.661 with four doubles, four homers, nine RBI and 12 runs.