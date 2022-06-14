Profar will be on the bench Tuesday against the Cubs.
Profar has been surprisingly effective at the plate this season, as his .248/.343/.417 slash line is good for a career-best 120 wRC+. He'll hit the bench here for the first time since April 12, with Jose Azocar taking over in left field.
More News
-
Padres' Jurickson Profar: Continues surge at plate•
-
Padres' Jurickson Profar: Hits leadoff homer•
-
Padres' Jurickson Profar: Collects three hits Monday•
-
Padres' Jurickson Profar: Three hits, two RBI in win•
-
Padres' Jurickson Profar: Notches three hits Monday•
-
Padres' Jurickson Profar: Goes deep Sunday•