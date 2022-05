Profar went 1-for-4 with a double, a walk, an RBI, three runs and a stolen base during Sunday's 7-3 win against Atlanta in 11 innings.

Profar has reached base in 11 of his past 12 games, and he's 9-for-45 with nine walks during that stretch. Overall this season he has a .185/.315/.395 slash line with five home runs, 17 RBI, 20 runs and two stolen bases through 34 contests.