Profar was diagnosed with a concussion and a neck strain Friday, Bob Scanlan of Bally Sports San Diego reports.
The injuries occurred when Profar collided with teammate CJ Abrams on Thursday against the Giants. Profar had to be carted off the field. The official concussion diagnosis means a trip to the 7-day concussion injured list is imminent, though the transaction hasn't been made yet. Profar would be eligible to return shortly before the All-Star break, though a clear return timeline has yet to be established. Jose Azocar could see more regular starts in left field until Profar gets healthy.
